Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $77.73

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.73, but opened at $74.94. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 12,856 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

