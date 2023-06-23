Critical Analysis: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -4.75% -2.25% -1.70% IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

70.1% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stratasys and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 0 1 2 0 2.67 IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stratasys currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.56%. Given Stratasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than IonQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $651.48 million 1.77 -$28.97 million ($0.46) -36.61 IonQ $11.13 million 170.41 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -26.21

Stratasys has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. Stratasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IonQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stratasys beats IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Streamline Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

