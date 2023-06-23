Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.45. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 52,362 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,664 shares of company stock valued at $667,048. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

