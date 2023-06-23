Analyzing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties $716.21 million 0.93 -$1.05 million ($0.09) -68.61

Japan Hotel REIT Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0.94% 0.48% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

