Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Review

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $255.15 million 0.37 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.25 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.59 $361.95 million $1.05 39.10

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Match Group 0 8 17 0 2.68

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 235.80%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $59.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.02%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

