Mesoblast (MEOBF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mesoblast to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesoblast Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 125.58%. Given Mesoblast’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mesoblast and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast N/A N/A -3.55 Mesoblast Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 16.64

Mesoblast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesoblast peers beat Mesoblast on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

