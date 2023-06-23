Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $20,896,708.46 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,318,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

