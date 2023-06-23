TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TravelCenters of America Price Performance
NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.
TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on TravelCenters of America from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than TravelCenters of America
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.