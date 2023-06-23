TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

