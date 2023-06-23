Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $706,400.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 480,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.