Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $736,800.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.09 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.