Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 10,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,971.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10.

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $679,400.00.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56.

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.