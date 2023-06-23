Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 10,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,971.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $679,400.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56.
- On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
