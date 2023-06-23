MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $811,315.06 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.