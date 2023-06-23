Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $887,586.40 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.38, for a total value of $887,586.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,383,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,778,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $196.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $211.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

