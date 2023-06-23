Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $969,758.24 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
