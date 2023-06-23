Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $969,758.24 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

