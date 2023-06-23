Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $969,758.24 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.