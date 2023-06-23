Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $1,164,500.20 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $180.70 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.