UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

UNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UNF opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $156.22 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

