Critical Analysis: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) versus Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50

IonQ has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.56%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 54.82 IonQ $11.13 million 170.41 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -26.21

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a portable, solar-powered, and wide-area security device; ROSA-P, a switched-powered security and safety solution; RADDOG, a security industry's purpose-built mobile robot dog; ROSS, a software solution which enables millions of IP security cameras; and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; RAD Mobile SOC; RAD Light My Way; RAD-dogs; AVA, an autonomous access control / vehicle access device; and RIO, a portable solar-powered and wide-area security devices. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

