Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Head to Head Comparison

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgio and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $316.31 million 0.42 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -1.20 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgio.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Edgio has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edgio and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 4 0 1 2.40 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgio presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Summary

Edgio beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

