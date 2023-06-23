Head to Head Analysis: SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) versus Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and SHL Telemedicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $252.48 million 0.16 $150,000.00 ($0.71) -0.76 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -17.41% -26.61% -12.99% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Oncology Institute and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 2 0 3.00 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncology Institute currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.93%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.