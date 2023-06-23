Head to Head Survey: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) vs. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biodesix and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 1 13 0 2.93

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $56.27, suggesting a potential upside of 50.04%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Biodesix.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Biodesix has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biodesix and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $38.21 million 2.42 -$65.45 million ($1.33) -0.89 Guardant Health $449.54 million 8.57 -$654.59 million ($6.49) -5.78

Biodesix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -168.37% -863.32% -82.77% Guardant Health -137.90% -530.36% -39.83%

Summary

Guardant Health beats Biodesix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a blood-based NGS. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It also offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies to enhance the performance and clinical utility of cancer tests. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to study the correlation between molecular cancer biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

