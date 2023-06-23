Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Critical Survey

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $914.60 million 7.07 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -35.12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 7.05 $32.31 billion $6.47 15.94

Profitability

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wolfspeed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wolfspeed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus price target of $81.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.43%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $101.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

