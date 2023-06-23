Comparing SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.86% 14.49% 7.59% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $374.26, indicating a potential upside of 53.03%.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 4.43 $93.78 million $3.40 71.93 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, and lithium-ion cells and batteries, as well as virtual power plants. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Natcore Technology

(Get Rating)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

