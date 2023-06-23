Contrasting SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -29.44% -7,255.81% -67.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $119.03 million 0.99 -$45.54 million ($1.26) -2.90

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.78%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

LifeMD beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About LifeMD

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

