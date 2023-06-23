Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) and ON (NYSE:ONON) Head to Head Contrast

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yue Yuen Industrial and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A ON 2 2 10 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

ON has a consensus price target of $29.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given ON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and ON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A $0.20 6.27 ON $1.41 billion 12.95 $60.46 million $0.29 100.14

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial. Yue Yuen Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A ON 6.13% 8.78% 5.85%

Summary

ON beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It also distributes sporting products; and operate sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and trades in footwear. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

