CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

