CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CASI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
