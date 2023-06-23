Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $463,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

