Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.85

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.85 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.55 ($1.22), with a volume of 252380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.65 ($1.25).

Several research firms have issued reports on PHP. Barclays dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 98 ($1.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 125 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,795.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.90.

In other news, insider Steven Owen purchased 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £104.82 ($134.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,645.04 ($2,544,651.36). Also, insider Richard Howell bought 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,849.55 ($50,991.11). Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

