HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.40

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.73), with a volume of 3825798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40 ($1.71).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.76. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.82 and a beta of 0.21.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

