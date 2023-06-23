Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 690 to GBX 620. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as low as GBX 634.80 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.14), with a volume of 69479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645.20 ($8.26).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.24) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 735 ($9.40).

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.69, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 777.99.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

