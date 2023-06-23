Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 88.75 ($1.14), with a volume of 207941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.60) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.83. The firm has a market cap of £529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.69, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

