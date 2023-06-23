International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $126.20

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.20 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 127.60 ($1.63), with a volume of 10653376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.63).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In related news, insider Julia Bond bought 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £11,983.44 ($15,333.90). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.