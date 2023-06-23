Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.50

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.50 ($35.33) and last traded at €32.32 ($35.13), with a volume of 731100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.37 ($35.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706,895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 235,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

