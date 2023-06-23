DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $2,060,203.21 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

