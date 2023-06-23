Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $211.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.22.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $196.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.20. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

