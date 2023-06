Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $211.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.22.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $196.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.20. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

