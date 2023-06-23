Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 137,883 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,974 shares in the company, valued at $49,782,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

NYSE:IOT opened at $27.64 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

