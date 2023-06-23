DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DICE. Evercore ISI cut DICE Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $3,238,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,960 shares of company stock worth $5,893,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

