Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 36,868 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPH stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.77.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
Featured Articles
