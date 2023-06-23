Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 36,868 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

