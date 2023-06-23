Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Northern Technologies International

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.