MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
Read More
