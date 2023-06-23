MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

