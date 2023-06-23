StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.79 on Thursday. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StealthGas by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.