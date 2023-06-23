National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

National Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,596 shares of company stock worth $135,426. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

