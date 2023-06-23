Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

