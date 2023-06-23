First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Acquires $4,562,581.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.6 %

FCNCA opened at $1,219.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,345.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

