Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

