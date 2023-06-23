Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Sells $4,843,055.30 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

