Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

