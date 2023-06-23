Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
