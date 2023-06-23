Patrick J. Pedonti Sells 200,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSNC stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

