Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Major Shareholder Sells $22,173,915.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,184,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,381,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.24 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of brokerages have commented on LSEA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

