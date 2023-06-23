U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.0 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $905.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.61. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 180,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.