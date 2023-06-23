Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Shares of SUP opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International
Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
