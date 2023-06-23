Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.